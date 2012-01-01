Celebrities

The former Dynasty star, pictured heading for a café after her retail excursion with husband Percy Gibson, says she always dons a sizeable titfer when venturing out into the sun
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge

Trendsetter Joan shows off her 'Very Large Hat' at St Tropez shops

19 AUGUST 2008
Browsing the stores with her husband close by, Joan Collins almost went unnoticed during a trip to a St Tropez shopping centre with her American other half, Percy Gibson.

With her straw cowboy hat and shades, the glamorous movie veteran, who owns a villa in La Croix Valmer, a small seaside village just outside the upmarket resort, seemed rather incognito. The get-up wasn't an effort to disguise her from fans, though, rather a measure to protect her skin from the sun's harmful rays.

"I'm a bit of a sun bunny myself… However, I keep my face protected totally with SPF 15, foundation, shades and a Very Large Hat," she wrote in a column about fashion trends at St Tropez for the Daily Mail earlier this month.

"A few years ago, I was practically the only woman on the beaches and in the outdoor restaurants wearing a VLH, but I've now noticed that more and more women are covering their heads with them, whether for protection or fashion I don't know, but either way it works."


 