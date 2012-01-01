Trendsetter Joan shows off her 'Very Large Hat' at St Tropez shops

19 AUGUST 2008

Browsing the stores with her husband close by, Joan Collins almost went unnoticed during a trip to a St Tropez shopping centre with her American other half, Percy Gibson.



With her straw cowboy hat and shades, the glamorous movie veteran, who owns a villa in La Croix Valmer, a small seaside village just outside the upmarket resort, seemed rather incognito. The get-up wasn't an effort to disguise her from fans, though, rather a measure to protect her skin from the sun's harmful rays.



"I'm a bit of a sun bunny myself… However, I keep my face protected totally with SPF 15, foundation, shades and a Very Large Hat," she wrote in a column about fashion trends at St Tropez for the Daily Mail earlier this month.



"A few years ago, I was practically the only woman on the beaches and in the outdoor restaurants wearing a VLH, but I've now noticed that more and more women are covering their heads with them, whether for protection or fashion I don't know, but either way it works."