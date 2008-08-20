Myleene turns mermaid to perform underwater stunt for TV

The former pop star learned how sea scenes are filmed for her monthly CNN International show
She spent an entire day at Pinewood Studios shooting the graceful footage
"Being underwater was emotionally really liberating," says the 30-year-old
Swimming gracefully along the seabed with her hair flowing behind her, Myleene Klass looked like a real life siren of the sea as she discovered how underwater scenes are filmed for movies.
Lensing for her monthly CNN International show The Screening Room, the small screen and radio presenter spent a day in the water. And after her time at Pinewood Studios, the Marks & Spencer model was rewarded with a few minutes of footage showing her swimming without an oxygen mask.
"I found the stunt a lot more exhausting and physical than I expected it to be," says Myleene. "I was wearing three weight belts to keep me on the seabed and I had to keep equalising, yet try and look graceful… Being underwater was emotionally really liberating though."
The mum-of-one was in safe hands throughout her time in the water. She was guided by a team that included a man who has worked with Angelina Jolie.
Myleene's show can be seen on Friday 22 and Sunday 24 of August on CNN International.