The Bourne Ultimatum star Matt and his Argentinean wife Luciana Bozo welcomed their third daughter, Gia Zavala, on Wednesday
Meanwhile Ricky is spending time out of the spotlight with his newborn twin boys, who were born a few weeks ago by a surrogate mother
21 AUGUST 2008
The patter of tiny feet has been sounding in Hollywood after both actor Matt Damon and Latino crooner Ricky Martin have welcomed new babies.
The newest addition to the Damon clan is Gia Zavala, a third daughter for The Bourne Ultimatum star and his wife Luciana Bozan. Their bundle of joy arrived on Wednesday.
Meanwhile Puerto Rican pop star Ricky joined the celeb daddy club a few weeks ago, his spokesperson has confirmed. The 36-year-old singer is the proud father of twin boys, delivered by a surrogate mother. He plans to pass the rest of the year out of the spotlight, spending time with his new sons.
And Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Garner has finally confirmed what her burgeoning midriff has been suggesting for weeks - they are expecting their second child. "We're so excited, obviously," the Juno actress told Access Hollywood.