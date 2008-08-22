Shilpa - who's hosting the Indian version of Big Brother in which Jade was taking part when doctors told her she was ill - has spoken out in support of her former housemate
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
Jade also has support in the form of her ex boyfriend Jack, who's proving a constant source of comfort throughout the reality star's time of need
Photo: © Getty Images
22 AUGUST 2008
Following the news that Jade Goody has been diagnosed with cancer, her former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Shilpa Shetty has spoken out in support of the star. Shilpa - who's hosting the Indian version of Big Brother in which Jade was taking part when doctors told her she was ill - said: "My heart went out to her".
"We've put all our previous troubles in the past," the Bollywood beauty told the Mirror, referring to the stormy relationship the pair shared when they both entered the British Big Brother house. "I hope to go and meet her."
Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jade has been turning to former flame Jack Tweed for support back in the UK. Her ex-boyfriend accompanied the mum-of-two and held her hand during a visit to see her specialists as soon as she arrived home from Mumbai.