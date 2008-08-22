Baby joy for Gwen and Kirstie as they welcome new sons

Hot on the heels of Matt Damon and Ricky Martin's baby announcements comes news of more celeb parents with reason to celebrate. Both US singer Gwen Stefani and UK small screen star Kirstie Allsopp have welcomed new arrivals with their partners this week.



No Doubt rock chick Gwen and her British musician husband Gavin Rossdale's second child, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, arrived on Thursday. The youngster is the second boy for the couple, who also have two-year-old Kingston. "Mother, baby and family are all happy and healthy," say 38-year-old Gwen and Gavin in a joint statement.



Also welcoming her second child is Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie. The 36-year-old and her property developer partner Ben Andersen now have a little brother for their first child, two-year-old Bay. The new arrival, born by caesarean section on Thursday, is still without a name.



Kirstie admits that she and Ben, who has two sons from a previous marriage, are finding it difficult to come up with the right choice. 'Between us we've got Orion, Hal and Bay so a name like John is probably out of the question," she says.