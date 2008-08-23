The Italian designer is clearly delighted to be back on the Greek isle
US singer and actress Queen Latifah splashes around in the calm Aegean Sea
It was the reason Pauline Collins's Shirley Valentine left her life in Britain behind. Now a host of famous faces have also fallen in love with the Greek island of Mykonos.
Following on from the likes of St Tropez and the Italian Riviera, the Aegean hotspot is fast becoming part of the grand tour for celebs.
Leading the stars on holiday there this summer was top Italian designer Giorgio Armani, a popular visitor on the island. The 74-year-old, his yacht moored close by on the beautiful blue sea, happily mixed with holidaymakers and locals alike, shaking hands and posing for photographs.
Another star back again to enjoy the cosmopolitan atmosphere was Mad Money star Queen Latifah, while Aussie actor Hugh Jackman and Paris Hilton's ex Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos could also be seen enjoying their time around the white-washed towns and villages.