Designer-to-the-stars Stella has been taking a break with her family on the Spanish island of Majorca
Photo: © Rex
During the holiday the fashionista and her husband Alasdhair - seen here with their second child Bailey - lined up a visit to the local aquarium as a treat for the little ones
Photo: © Rex
Also in Spain, on the nearby island of Fomentera, is Formula One millionaire Flavio Briatore, who is enjoying an extended honeymoon with his new wife Elisabetta after their marriage in June
Photo: © Rex
26 AUGUST 2008
Rest and relaxation are not really words that feature in Stella McCartney's vocabulary. Since her debut on the fashion scene over a decade ago, Paul McCartney's designer daughter has worked tirelessly to build her business. Yet she's also mum to three small children – and there are occasions, like this week's visit to an aquarium in Majorca, when she unwinds with the family.
In her customary style Stella kept the trip low-key, strolling the attraction incognito in a panama hat and Bermuda shorts, while husband Alasdhair Willis carried their 20-month-old daughter Bailey Linda in his arms.
Meanwhile, continuing their summer of love and also in Spain are newlyweds Flavio Briatore and his TV presenter bride, Elisabetta Gregoraci. The couple have headed to Fomentera, a jet-set stop-off in the Balearics, having already holidayed on their luxury yacht in Sardinia.
The new Mrs Briatore has said she intends to cut down on work to concentrate on trying for a family and spending time with her Formula One supremo husband. True to her word the stunning 28–year-old has rarely left Flavio's side in the last few months as they've cruised the Med on a lengthy honeymoon.