Triple gold medal-winning cyclist Chris Hoy was one of the four Scottish Olympians honoured with a homecoming parade in Edinburgh
Fifty thousand wellwishers turned out in the Scottish capital to see the victorious athletes ride through its streets in a double decker bus
Chris, Ross, David and Katherine proudly display the medals they won in Beijing
28 AUGUST 2008
The sound of bagpipes and hearty cheers filled the air in Edinburgh on Wednesday as Scotland's medal-winning Olympians returned home to a heroes' welcome. Lead by triple gold medallist Chris Hoy, the other Beijing champs - Ross Edgar, rower Katherine Grainger and canoeist David Florence - were feted during a homecoming parade along the city's Royal Mile.
As the athletes wound their way through town atop a red double decker bus to the cheers of 50,000 well-wishers lining the capital's streets, cyclist Chris revealed he was "overwhelmed" by the reception he's received in his home country.
"It has been incredible," he enthused. "It is just the craziest sensation to have all these people pointing cameras at you and wanting to shake your hand and give you congratulations. It is an amazing feeling."
His team mate Ross, who took silver in the men's keirin cycling event, described his Olympic success as "the biggest thing that's ever happened in my life", while silver medal winner Katherine revealed she's already looking to the London Games in 2012. "There's still a gold to be won," she says.