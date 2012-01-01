Family first for Fiona as she announces she's to quit the GMTV sofa

29 AUGUST 2008

For the past 15 years Fiona Phillips has been getting out of bed in the early hours of the morning to work on popular breakfast TV show GMTV. But now the 47-year-old can look forward to some well deserved lie-ins after announcing she is to leave the show.



Fiona, who began working on the programme as an entertainment reporter in 1993, before becoming the show's main presenter three years later, has described her call to leave at Christmas "the hardest decision I have ever made."



"I've got other responsibilities," the mother of two young sons explained. "The children, a home life and an elderly dad who needs me."



Director of programming for GMTV, Peter McHugh, says Fiona will be "sorely missed" and added she will be a "tough act to follow".



"But after all those years of getting up at 4am we can understand why she wants a change," he admits.