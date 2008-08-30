Michael waves at his fans as he makes his way through the confetti, balloons and streamers at the colourful parade
Photo: © Getty Images
Disney's best-loved characters were all on hand to help the Olympic hero celebrate his historic performance in Beijing
Photo: © Getty Images
30 AUGUST 2008
Since his record-breaking performance at the Beijing Olympics Michael Phelps has been a man in demand. And this week at a special Walt Disney World Parade in his honour he got to meet one of America's most iconic and recognisable stars - Mickey Mouse.
Surrounded by streamers and balloons and with Disney's best-loved characters close by, Michael - who received the same distinction after the 2004 Games - rode through the theme park's Magic Kingdom alongside the cartoon mouse as part of the "America's Homecoming Parade" laid on for him on Friday.
Things do not seem to be slowing down for the 23-year-old, who has recently announced he is writing a book about his journey to get into the Olympic record books. Due to be a presenter at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, Michael will join 150 other US Olympians to tape a special celebratory Oprah Winfrey show on Wednesday.