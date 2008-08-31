Sarah Ayton, Sarah Webb and Pippa Wilson proudly display the gold medals they won in the Yngling competition at the Beijing Olympics
Photo: © Getty Images
TV favourites Emma Barton, Gethin Jones and Amanda Mealing make a glamorous trio on the red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images
31 AUGUST 2008
Olympic sailing champions Sarah Ayton, Sarah Webb and Pippa Wilson brought along their most prized possessions, their gold medals, when they attended the National Lottery Awards on Saturday.
Joining fellow Olympians, including kayaking star Tim Brabants, rower Zac Purchase and swimmers Cassie Patten, David Davies and Keri-Anne Payne, the trio hit the red carpet for the annual ceremony, which recognises lottery-funded projects across Britain.
And they weren't the only sporting stars in the capital for the bash. Former Olympic hurdling champion Sally Gunnell arrived to show her support as did hugely talented boxer Ricky Hatton.
Rubbing shoulders with the athletes was a collection of famous faces from the small screen. Presenter Bill Oddie took the opportunity to talk to Masterchef's Gregg Wallace while dapper Blue Peter presenter Gethin Jones caught up with former EastEnders actress Emma Barton and Holby City star Amanda Mealing.
Sir Alan Sugar's niece, EastEnders star Rita Simons, was also out for the ceremony along with British pop band McFly, who were recently seen performing The Winner Takes It All at the London 2012 Olympic party in August.