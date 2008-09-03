Her role as the hostess at a magazine awards ceremony required a really knock-out dress, yet Lily hadn't bargained on having to contend with the blustery weather
It took several attempts before she had her billowing skirt under control
With her tresses arranged in an elaborate up-do and chandelier earrings Lily looked picture-perfect as she arrived for the GQ Men Of The Year do. The songstress hadn't factored in the blustery English weather, though, and soon found herself struggling to control the voluminous folds as a stiff breeze tugged at them.
Luckily Lily saw the funny side, laughing as her efforts to bring the rogue fabric under control were captured by snappers. Red-carpet veterans Elizabeth Hurley and Elle Macpherson fared rather better at the Convent Garden extravaganza, having chosen sexy, curve-hugging mini-dresses. As did Carole Vorderman, who was her usual upbeat self, despite the controversy over her departure from Countdown.
The night's honorees included Boris Johnson, named politician of the year, celebrity photographer David Bailey, who was recognised for lifetime achievement, and fiery chef Gordon Ramsay, the ceremony's entrepreneur of year.