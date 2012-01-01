Gordon, pictured warming up for the 2006 Soccer Aid event, hopes to be match-ready at this year's game after training with David Beckham in LA Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Becks helps captain Gordon shape up for Wembley fixture



"I've been in LA training at Galaxy doing a lot of short, sharp foot work, losing a bit of weight," Gordon told the Daily Mirror. The fiery celebrity chef is captaininge Rest Of The World squad against a team of 'England' football greats led by Alan Shearer.



And the 41-year-old star, joked the sessions left him feeling super confident. I thought I was Usain Bolt," he quipped, referring to the Jamaican Olympic triple medallist.