The New York-based catwalk queen had chosen a stylish polka dot affair
Photo: © Getty Images
Agyness, Kelly and Natasha get into black and white

5 SEPTEMBER 2008
Agyness turned heads at a Manhattan fashion party in a black dress with white polka dots - adding a splash of colour with neon pink stilettos.

Ozzy's girl Kelly was in black and white, too, having chosen a demure, strapless affair featuring houndstooth print, while Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield had also gone for the monochrome look, accessorising her LDB with white nail polish.


