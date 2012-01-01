The New York-based catwalk queen had chosen a stylish polka dot affair
5 SEPTEMBER 2008
Agyness turned heads at a Manhattan fashion party in a black dress with white polka dots - adding a splash of colour with neon pink stilettos.
Ozzy's girl Kelly was in black and white, too, having chosen a demure, strapless affair featuring houndstooth print, while Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield had also gone for the monochrome look, accessorising her LDB with white nail polish.