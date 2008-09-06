Patrick Swayze headlines star-studded charity fundraising night



Making his public appearance since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the handsome star was greeted by a standing ovation from the audience. And his many fans were delighted to see how healthy he looked.



Patrick was just one of more than 50 celebrities from the worlds of TV, film, sports and music giving their services for the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser. Famous faces included Keanu Reeves, Eva Longoria, Halle Berry, Ellen DeGeneres and Kirsten Dunst. The caring stars entertained the crowd – and the US-wide TV audience – before moving on to man the phones and take donations.



They were joined by TV actress Christina Applegate, who proudly wore her "Survivor" T-shirt to mark her successful recovery from breast cancer.



Also making an appeal was former Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who told the audience: "We are all here tonight because we believe we can make our dream of curing cancer come true, because in our world, the boy gets the girl, the hero defeats the villain and cancer is no more."