Gary Lineker pops the question to model love Danielle Bux



Speaking on Saturday, the TV presenter's agent confirmed the Match of the Day host had proposed to his 29-year-old love a month ago and that she immediately accepted.



The happy couple are not expected to have a big affair for their special day. "They didn’t want to make a big announcement, they're just looking forward to planning a special ceremony," a friend of the 47-year-old revealed.



And it seems that Gary and his fiancée, who is the new face of La Senza lingerie, have already found their perfect marital home. In May, the couple purchased a £2.65 million six-bedroom home in Surrey.



Father-of-four Gary split from his wife of 20 years, Michelle, two years ago. The couple have remained good friends.