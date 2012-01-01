The former model and anti-landmine campaigner - pictured signing a copy of her autobiography - has roughed out a storyline for her first proposed work of fiction Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Heather planning novel about a model who weds a rock star



"Heather has written the treatment for a novel about a model and campaigner who marries the most famous rock star in the world," says a source close to the 40-year-old. "She will be marketing the book as a work of fiction."



The former model's marriage to Beatles legend Paul, with whom she has a daughter, Beatrice, ended in March this year with a £24.3 million divorce settlement. In ruling on the proceedings, a High Court judge imposed an order forbidding either Heather or Paul from talking about their maritual relations.