The Simple Life star - who'd been checking out the runway shows - took advantage of her trip to the East Coast to share the sights and sounds of New York with her eight-month-old daughter
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The previous day she'd donned a blue and black number accessorised with towering heels to attend a preview of the 20th anniversary collection from Donna Karan (pictured)
Photo: © Getty Images
9 SEPTEMBER 2008
The small screen star and eight-month-old Harlow – Nicole's daughter with musician fiancé Joel Madden - were spotted strolling the Big Apple sidewalks in the early autumn sunshine the day after she'd taken up a front row at the runway shows.
The hippie chic outfit - a tie-dyed tank top and belted denim cutoffs - that Nicole donned for her relaxed outing with Harlow was in contrast to the polished elegance of the previous day's ensemble.
To review Donna Karan's 20th anniversary catwalk collection she'd chosen a black and midnight blue striped number, accessorised by towering heels and complemented with an upswept hairstyle.