The 24-year-old actor will join the long-running BBC Radio 4 soap at the end of this month Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

'Enders' star Jack heads for the countryside with 'Archers' role



The 24-year-old actor - who portrayed mechanic Jamie Mitchell and was a key player in one of the soap's highest profile plot lines during his four-year stint in EastEnders - will play Ryan, a character connected to village vet Alistair Lloyd.



Jack makes his debut in the radio serial on September 29. BBC bosses have confirmed he'll be an Ambridge regular for at least three months.