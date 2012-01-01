The flamboyant comic - pictured sharing the MTV stage with Paris Hilton - says viewing figures for the ceremony were up 20 per cent and he's been to reprise his hosting role next year Photo: © Getty Images Click on photos to enlarge

MTV bosses love shock comic Russell's unique brand of humour



"The executive producer came up to me straight after the show and asked me to sign up to do next year's awards too," reveals the bouffant-haired comic. "The viewing figures went up 20 per cent on last year's show which is unbelievable. I'm really flattered."



Russell sent American TV critics and online bloggers into a spin with his comments on President Bush, references to Britney Spears as a "female Christ" and jokey comments about hugely popular musical siblings The Jonas Brothers. His reception in some quarters hasn't dented the 33-year-old's confidence, though.



"Most people thought it was great and I'm pleased with how it went," he says. "My phone hasn't stopped ringing."