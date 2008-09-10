Naomi joined 22-year-old Harrods heiress Camilla and Peruvian fashion photographer Mario at the annual party

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

She was accompanied though by her billionaire boyfriend Vladimir who she's been dating since meeting at the Cannes Film Festival

Photo: © Getty Images

Each year the bash is held in a pavilion designed by one of the world's leading architects - and for 2008, LA-based designer Frank Gehry, whose best-known works include the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, did the honours

Photo: © Getty Images