Naomi joined 22-year-old Harrods heiress Camilla and Peruvian fashion photographer Mario at the annual party
She was accompanied though by her billionaire boyfriend Vladimir who she's been dating since meeting at the Cannes Film Festival
Each year the bash is held in a pavilion designed by one of the world's leading architects - and for 2008, LA-based designer Frank Gehry, whose best-known works include the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, did the honours
Also at the bash, hosted this year by Dasha Zhukova, the girlfriend of Chelsea football team owner Roman Abramovich, were a host of fellow beauties including Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Joely Richardson.
Naomi attended the sophisticated soiree just hours after starting her community service stint at an East London drop-in centre after assaulting a police officer at Heathrow. And the 38-year-old supermodel seemed upbeat about her intial experience at the centre.
"I had a great time today," she told the Daily Mirror. "Everyone was so lovely and welcoming."
And it seems she's made some new pals there, revealing she's asked her new workmates along to a charity fashion event she's arranging next week. "I've invited them to my show and they've promised to come," she said. "I just want to keep my head down and get on with it."