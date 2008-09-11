HELLO! announces winners of Young Photographers' Award

Judges loved Jonathan Hyams' picture of these two African children. To learn more about the winning shot, check out our special round up of winners on hellomagazine.com and this week's edition of HELLO! magazine
Celebrity snapper Penny Lancaster Stewart sat on the panel of experts which judged the 1,000-plus entries
The runner-up spot went to Rachel Brown's fashion photo. For details of individual category winners click here or pick up issue 1039 of HELLO!, on sale September 16
The picture - which netted Jonathan a £5,000 prize, top-of-the-range camera equipment and a commission with HELLO - can be seen along with other category-winning images in a special round-up of the award on the website and in this week's magazine.
A panel of top photographers, including Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster Stewart, sifted through more than 1,000 entries which flooded in from all over the UK.
"It was both encouraging and inspiring to see such a high standard of photographic talent," said Penny. "It's wonderful the magazine recognises young talent in this way."
To check out the winning images and discover the stories behind them