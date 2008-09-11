An elegant brunette like sister Kate, Pippa, pictured with Sting's wife Trudie Styler, is in demand on the capital's social scene
The younger Middleton sibling attracted plenty of attention at a charity gala also attended by Jemima Khan's mother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, and her brothers
11 SEPTEMBER 2008
At Wednesday night's Royal Parks charity gala, Pippa, an Edinburgh university graduate, was mingling with the London glitterati.
Clad in a chic, low-cut cream gown that could have come straight out of her big sister's wardrobe, the 23-year-old stood out from the crowd as she chatted with Sting's wife Trudie Styler. Also on the exclusive guestlist were Jemima Khan's mother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith and brothers Ben and Zac.
The Middleton girls, who share a Chelsea flat bought by their parents, have been dubbed the 'Sizzler Sisters' by society commentators for their social cachet. And as Kate's star has risen, her attractive sibling is finding herself increasingly in the limelight.