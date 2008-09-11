Celebrities

The 19-year-old socialite, who has recently relocated to the Big Apple, mingled with VIPs at a party thrown by the fashion label Prada
She joined American Beauty star Mena Suvari, on stunning form in a satin chocolate-hued gown, at the event
Peaches joins blonde bombshells at New York fashion party

11 SEPTEMBER 2008
At the event, organised by fashion house Prada, newlywed Peaches joined Stardust actress Claire Danes and Mena Suvari, who was sporting a funky mass of golden curls.

The 19-year-old, who's enrolled on a course at the city's university and will soon begin a work placement with a pop culture magazine, is not likely to lose touch with her London crowd, though. UK-based pals include Kelly Osbourne and Sting's daughter Coco - both of whom are old hands when it comes to pond hopping.


