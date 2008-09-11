The movie heavyweights star together in The Righteous Kill - the first time they've shared the screen in over a decade
One of their guests at the film's New York screening was Ricky Gervais, who attended with partner Jane Fallon. He became friendly with Robert De Niro on the set of their film Stardust
It's more than a decade since the movie powerhouses teamed up to play antagonists on opposite sides of the law in Heat. In their current cop flick they're on the same side as detectives on the trail of a vigilante killer.
Across town Keira Knightley was enjoying a pre-screening party ahead of Thurday's premiere of The Duchess. And the Big Apple's finest turned out to fete the English rose, with Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, and David Schwimmer heading the guestlist.