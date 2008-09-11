Teenage England star Theo hailed as new Becks after hat-trick



After scoring three goals in the World Cup qualifier match in Zagreb - and in doing so sealing Croatia's first ever international defeat on home turf - Theo was hailed as the sports' new golden boy.



Blessed with good looks and an undeniable talent on the pitch, Theo was inevitably going to be likened to Victoria Beckham's husband. And the teenage whirlwind - who won his first professional contract from Nike at the age of 14 - has already shown he could be emulating Becks on the sponsorship front, too.



His signing with current club Arsenal for an initial fee of £5 million in 2006, made him the most expensive 16-year-old in the history of British football. And, with the Croatia win putting him firmly back in the spotlight, Theo is likely to find himself ever more in demand when it comes to lucrative ad deals.