The high-profile duo teamed up to present The Women, a sophisticated comedy about a group of New York society ladies who help their friend - played by Meg - get her own back after her husband has an affair
In her comeback movie Meg shares the billing with a top-notch cast, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Eva Mendes and Debi Mazar
12 SEPTEMBER 2008
The actress is enjoying a resurgence in her career following a self-imposed hiatus of several years, during which she adopted her daughter Daisy from China and travelled the world. And the Rolling Stone has played a part in the 46-year-old's cinema renaissance as producer of the movie in which she's making her comeback.
In her current re-make of a Thirties satire, Meg portrays a well-heeled New York lady out for revenge on her husband's mistress, a voluptuous perfume counter assistant played by Eva Mendes.
She also shares the screen with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Annette Benning.