The high-profile duo teamed up to present The Women, a sophisticated comedy about a group of New York society ladies who help their friend - played by Meg - get her own back after her husband has an affair

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

In her comeback movie Meg shares the billing with a top-notch cast, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Eva Mendes and Debi Mazar

Photo: © Rex