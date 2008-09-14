The Australian beauty took it in good fun when she was slimed in traditional Nickelodeon awards fashion
Just a short time before, Dannii arrived at London's ExCel Centre looking typically gorgeous
"I enjoyed every second of my time as the 'High Priestess Of Slime', but nobody told me I'd go home wearing it," joked the 36-year-old X Factor judge, who was hosting the event.
TV favourites Ant and Dec were big winners at the ceremony at London's ExCel centre, which was running for the second year in the UK. The cheeky chappies picked up a record three prizes for best TV presenters, favourite funny person and best family TV show for Britain's Got Talent.
Dannii's X Factor co-star Simon Cowell, who the Australian singer confessed she would like to see slimed, was voted favourite TV baddie. He won the same award at the US version of the show earlier in the year.
Other winners on the night included Olympic champions Team GB, who were presented with the hero award, while McFly picked up favourite band.