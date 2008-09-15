The Underworld actress, pictured with husband Len Wiseman, caught the attention of fashion pundits with her funky dress at an LA charity event on Saturday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
TV presenter Cat also made an impression on the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards with this Oscar-worthy gold-hued gown
Photo: © Getty Images
15 SEPTEMBER 2008
In a funky sheer dress swathed in pale pink ruffles, Kate looked gorgeous at the annual Pink Party fundraiser for cancer research. The actress, who attended with her director husband Len Wiseman, mingled with Desperate Housewife Marcia Cross and expectant actress Jennifer Garner at the charity event.
Meanwhile, Cat, who hosts the US's So You Think You Can Dance, stood out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a floor length gold-hued number. Also making an appearance were The Sopranos star James Gandolfini and his wife Deborah Lin, on one of their first social outings since their August wedding.