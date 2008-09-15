Peaches' joy at being a married woman is clear to see as she shows an onlooker the delicate band
The New York university student told reporters that her ring was an antique which once belonged to husband Max's grandmother
Enjoying a front row seat at the Topshop Unique show on Sunday, the 19-year-old was every inch the blushing bride as she flashed her sparkling wedding ring to eager onlookers. The band is an antique which once belonged to husband Max Drummey's grandmother, she revealed to the Telegraph.
As well as the pretty ring, Peaches was also sporting a new tattoo. The London socialite has had Max's name inscribed on her wrist following their secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony in August. In turn, the Chester French guitarist has his love's name inked onto his.
Now starting a new life with her husband in the Big Apple, where she's just enrolled at university, Peaches was certainly making the most of her time back in London. She also joined baby sister Pixie - sporting a Victoria Beckham brunette pixie hairdo - at the front row of uber-trendy designers PPQ's collection.