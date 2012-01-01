They've only been seeing each since last week, but gorgeous TV personality Kelly and 20-year-old rugby player Danny are clearly taken with each other. Monday's dinner was one of several dates they've had since meeting last Tuesday Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Kelly's whirlwind romance continues with dinner on the town



And at the end of the night, handsome rugby ace Danny, who plays with London Wasps and the England team, was the perfect gentleman, leading the model and TV presenter by the hand to their waiting limo and opening the door for her.



This week's rendez-vous was one of several the pair have had since meeting last Tuesday. Their relationship has raised eyebrows because at 20, the sportsman is eight years younger than his new love interest, who recently broke up with her 42-year-old fiancé, Billy Zane.



The rugby hunk was previously linked to Monica Irimia, one half of Romanian pop duo the Cheeky Girls, and model Larissa Summers.