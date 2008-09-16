The blonde bombshell played the blushing bride for the video to accompany Russian rock band Pilgrim's new single
Pamela hops on an enormous motorbike as part of the fun shoot, which took place in Moscow
The former Baywatch beauty wasn't really about to tie the knot in a shock ceremony, though. Instead, she was lensing scenes for Russian rock band Pilgrim's new music video in Moscow. Dressed as a bride, the 41-year-old reportedly earned just over £100,000 for appearing in the shoot.
The traditional church setting was a stark contrast from Pamela's real-life wedding to third husband Rick Salomon. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas - where Pam was working as a magician's assistant – during a break between shows. Their marriage was annulled four months later.