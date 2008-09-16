The actor and producer had a special date lined up for the screening of Lakeside Terrace - his school administrator mum, Caroline
Will catches up with Samuel L Jackson, who takes the lead role in the thriller
Looking the picture of pride, the school administrator joined the star at the screening of the thriller Lakeside Terrace, which stars Samuel L Jackson and sees Will putting on his producer's hat.
This being the run-up to award seasons, the stars are being kept busy with a slate of screenings. Across town one of Hollywood's favourite Brits, Ricky Gervais was presenting Ghost Town, his whacky comedy with Greg Kinnear.
Funnyman Ricky plays a psychic being pestered by Greg's character, a dead spirit who implores him to break up the forthcoming marriage of his widow.
Weddings and family drama also provide the inspiration for Rachel Getting Married actress Anne Hathaway's turn as a rehab victim back home for her sister's nuptials.
The raven-haired beauty faced heartache recently when her former boyfriend pleaded guilty to fraud charges. But at Monday's premiere, Anne bravely faced the cameras with her customary megawatt smile.