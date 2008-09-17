American heiress Nancy, 47, accompanies her musician love to a special exhibition of his daughter Mary's photographs at their first public event together
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Proud father Paul kisses his eldest daughter, who has taken after her late mother Linda with her passion for photography. Six of the images were put up for auction to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support in honour of the former Beatle's first wife
Photo: © Getty Images
17 SEPTEMBER 2008
Proud dad Paul took the brunette beauty to an exhibition of his daughter Mary's photographs at London's National History Museum, where the former Beatle's other daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, was also in attendance.
The presence of the US heiress at the star-studded affair marks a big step in her relationship with the 66-year-old musician, and shows how she has been accepted into the folds of the close family.
And the McCartney clan were not the only famous faces at the 30 Days Of Fashion And Beauty event, held to coincide with London Fashion Week. Actresses Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow brought Hollywood glamour to the party, which showcased 30 images taken by photographer Mary.
British model Erin O'Connor, Elle Macpherson, Georgia May Jagger and family friend Lulu also joined the McCartneys for the exhibition..