American beauty Nicole Scherzinger wowed crowds with her band at an awards ceremony in the British capital
Photo: © PA
On hand to see his beautiful girlfriend in action was driving ace Lewis Hamilton
Photo: © PA

Lewis checks out his Pussycat Doll's racy performance in London

19 SEPTEMBER 2008
Formula One whiz kid Lewis Hamilton was on hand to see his gorgeous girlfriend strut her stuff on stage at a music awards ceremony. Nicole and the rest of her LA-based outfit are currently in the UK to promote their new album Doll Domination.

Nicole, who has been dating the 23-year-old driver since they met at an MTV awards ceremony last year, recently revealed she and her beau are planning on stepping their relationship up a gear. "We'll be moving in together soon," she said. "We're deciding whether to buy in the UK or the States."


