The Sex And The City star made an impression at the series' new DVD launch with dramatic eye makeup and an elegant updo
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Meanwhile across town, Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer was showing off her auburn hair shade and some new body art on the red carpet
Photo: © Rex
19 SEPTEMBER 2008
The actress' new image - a departure from her usual hair down, minimal eye makeup appearance - was in honour of a Sex And The City DVD launch. And instead of the pretty cocktail dresses that Sarah often favours, she stepped out in a stylish and chic LBD.
Sarah wasn't the only star working a new look at a US social event this week. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's actress daughter Rumer Willis made an impression with her newly dyed auburn locks at an awards party in LA.
The 20-year-old also debuted some new body art - a tattoo on her back that appeared to read 'be prepared' and was shown off to a T by her backless, halter neck dress.