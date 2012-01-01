Posh opens up on eating more and giving up shopping



And Victoria - who watched husband David's victorious match with his Galaxy side at the weekend with son Brooklyn - says the workouts give her a real appetite.



"I'm eating more. I think you do eat more when you're working out," she told the Sun. "And you want to eat healthily so it's good all round."



Launching her new high-end fashion collection has kept the former Spice Girl so busy there's been another change to her habits. Once the celebrity scene's most high-profile shopper, the fashionista says she's given up flexing her credit card.



"I could do what have many people do in (LA) – sit and have lunch and go shopping - but I'd be so bored. I don't even go shopping," revealed the singer-turned-businesswoman recently.