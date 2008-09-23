Long-standing friends Cilla and Christopher had plenty to celebrate this week. The I'm A Celebrity... winner has just launched his autobiography
Joining the fun-loving duo were several of their pals from the business, including Lionel Blair and Ingrid Tarrant
The sense of fun and bonhomie which the jungle survivor radiates made for a lively atmosphere at Monday's get-together. Theatre divas Elaine Page and Bonnie Langford joined the festivities in London, along with Lionel Blair and Ingrid Tarrant.
As Christopher recently revealed to HELLO magazine, Just Biggins will include juicy details about the presenter's famous chums, his eventful career and civil partnership with air steward Neil Twimap. "It's very honest," said the popular TV personality, adding: "I've led a fantastic, charmed life."