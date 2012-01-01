This week's issue of the magazine - which also contains stunning pictures of Cheryl Cole at London Fashion Week - has the inside story and exclusive photos from Marc's Cuban-themed celebration, which was planned down to the last detail by his loving wife
It's been an eventful month for the mum-of-two, who has also completed her first triathlon. She's currently in Athens to kick off her world tour after shooting a spread for a lifestyle magazine (pictured)
23 SEPTEMBER 2008
This week's issue, number 1040, contains fabulous pictures from the surprise Cuban-themed party, planned down to the last detail by the Jenny From The Block singer. There's also a full report on the fun-packed evening, and comments from the star guests, who included Brooke Shields and designer Donatella Versace.
It's been a busy month for Jennifer, who is mum to seven-month-old twins Max and Emme. She somehow managed to fit in planning Marc's birthday bash around training for her first triathlon, which she completed the morning of the party.
The husband and wife team are now in Athens where the 39-year-old super-mum did a photo shoot for a Greek magazine before taking to the stage to perform during the first leg of her world tour.
Also in this week's issue, Cheryl Cole dazzles at London Fashion Week as she wears her wedding ring again, and exclusive pictures of Kate Middleton's turn as a Seventies disco queen at a London fundraiser.