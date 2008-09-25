The Wild At Heart actress has asked the girls, whose sound fuses contemporary music with classical instruments, to perform when she becomes Mrs Chris Hughes
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden was so impressed when glamorous string quartet Escala appeared on the show, she asked the girls to perform on one of the most important dates of her life.
The group will provide the entertainment when the 37-year-old actress celebrates her marriage to music exec Chris Hughes on Christmas Eve, reports the Daily Express.
"Amanda asked us if we would play at her wedding after the final," says violinist Victoria Lyon. She and her bandmates didn't make it to the final three on the TV talent contest, but have since won a multi-million-pound record deal with Simon Cowell.
Wild At Heart star Amanda - who has a two-year-old daughter with Chris - recently revealed the couple would be joined by a number of well-known faces on their big day, among them Formula One driver David Coulthard who'll act as best man.