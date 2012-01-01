The new section, which is updated daily, has everything you need to cook up a storm in the kitchen, from exclusive recipes and culinary tips to a handy A to Z of wine terms

Hellomagazine.com adds cuisine channel to daily celebrity news offer



Hellomagazine.com proudly presents its brilliant new cuisine channel. The daily-updated section is jam-packed with tempting morsels, including cuisine-related celebrity news stories, kitchen tips, a fun and fact-filled blog by our resident foodie, plus an inspirational recipe archive.



Other tasty goodies include product and cook book reviews, profiles on celebrity chefs, and interviews with some of the hottest names in cooking.



Also on the menu are a handy wine dictionary, useful for bluffing your way through any viniculture experience, and an A to Z of culinary terms and tools to help you distinguish a mandolin from moules mariniere.



To discover our brand new, one-stop cuisine channel click here