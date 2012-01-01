Royal appointment for Jill Dando's former fiancé Alan Farthing



Jill Dando's former fiancé Alan Farthing - a gynaecologist - has been picked to be a doctor to the Queen - an appointment which makes it likely he will deliver the next generation of royal babies.



It's another positive development for the 45-year-old medic, who recently married a fellow doctor, nine years after the death of TV presenter Jill.



In his prestigious role Alan will be one of the key members of the medical staff attached to Buckingham Palace, joining a group of physicians at the top of their careers. He will also be one of the youngest.



He'll replace the outgoing surgeon-gynaecologist – as the job is styled - Marcus Setchell, who attended Sophie, Countess of Wessex during her pregnancies.



Mr Setchell has held the position since 1990 when he took over from Sir George Pinker, the obstetrician who delivered nine royal babies including Princes William and Harry.