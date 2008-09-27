Dressed all in black with shades protecting from the autumn sun, Geri is almost unrecognisable with her new coloured locks leaving a radio station in London
With her strawberry blonde tresses flying behind her, Geri makes one of her last appearances as Ginger Spice during the Spice Girls reunion tour
27 SEPTEMBER 2008
Perhaps in the biggest sign that Ginger Spice is no more, Geri Halliwell has dyed her famous strawberry blonde locks a luscious dark brown.
Leaving a radio station in London on Friday, the children's author, who had been talking about her Ugenia Lavender books, was almost unrecognisable from the bubbly character she portrayed in her time with the Spice Girls.
Mum-of-one Geri, who is also a United Nations ambassador, announced earlier this year that she was giving up singing to concentrate on her highly successful series of children's book, which follow the adventures of a nine-year-old girl and her pals.
"I really feel like I've done it with the singing," said the 36-year-old. "I just feel really comfortable writing and reading."