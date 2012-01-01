As she consulted divorce lawyers in the wake of the latest revelations about her husband, Jo remains upbeat about her future. "Everything is fine and everything is going to be fine," she says. "I spent so many years concentrating on Ronnie, dressing Ronnie and looking after Ronnie, that suddenly I can now concentrate on me" Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Jo Wood keeps things amicable as she seeks legal advice



Friends of Ronnie Wood's wife Jo have confirmed the former model has consulted legal experts after photographs emerged at the weekend showing Ronnie, 61, sharing a romantic meal with Russian Ekaterina Ivanova, the 23-year-old with whom he had previously been linked.



Divorce lawyers have reportedly told Jo, who has supported the Rolling Stones guitarist through numerous ups and downs during their 23-year marriage, that she's in a "terrifically strong position", with a divorce pay-out of £50 million in the frame.



Despite the latest turn of events, 53-year-old Jo, who has two children with the musician - Leah and Tyrone - insists the couple's shared history will ensure things remain amicable.



"We've been through too much together not to stay friends whatever happens next," the blonde told the Daily Mail. "And despite everything I still really care for Ronnie."



