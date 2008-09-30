Best actress Lacey Turner led a bevy of mini-skirted beauties at the Inside Soap Awards. She also won in the best couple category with her on-screen husband, actor Charlie Clements, and for her affair storyline with her father-in-law Max
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Kara Tointon - named sexiest female - lived up to her character's reputation in this metallic number
Photo: © Getty Images
30 SEPTEMBER 2008
Click here to see a gallery of the screen actress' dresses
The residents of Walford surely deserve a knees-up in the Queen Vic after EastEnders' performance at Monday's Inside Soap magazine awards.
Nine of the night's gongs went to the Square, including the prestigious best soap title, snatched back from last year's winners Coronation Street.
Lacey Turner had most to celebrate, taking home three trophies, among them best actress, at the glitzy London ceremony. Her character Stacey's steamy affair last year with her father-in-law obviously fascinated the magazine's readers as the scandalous goings-on got their vote in the storyline category.
Looking cute in a puffball mini-dress, the 20-year-old actress looked thrilled as she showed off her prizes.
Celebrating with her was Kara Tointon, who plays flirty vamp with a heart Dawn and was named sexiest female. The stunning brunette lived up to her character's fashion conscious reputation in a figure-hugging metallic dress.
The evening wasn't just about the ladies. Sexiest male winner Robert Kazinsky – ladies man Sean on the BBC drama – set the hearts of female fans aflutter with his appearance on the red carpet.