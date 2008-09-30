Best actress Lacey Turner led a bevy of mini-skirted beauties at the Inside Soap Awards. She also won in the best couple category with her on-screen husband, actor Charlie Clements, and for her affair storyline with her father-in-law Max

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Kara Tointon - named sexiest female - lived up to her character's reputation in this metallic number

Photo: © Getty Images