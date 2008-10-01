In the first of the classy monochrome shots the 36-year-old newsreader cuddles her new son, who arrived last Thursday
Photo: © Five/Nicholas Harvey
Natasha and her banker husband Justin Bower, also 36, are so enthralled by their new arrival they've yet to name him
Smiling serenely at the camera Channel Five newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky looks the picture of bliss in an image taken to present her new baby to the world. The pictures of the 36-year-old journalist and her son were taken just five days after his birth last Thursday.
Natasha and her City banker husband Justin Bower – who appears in the second of the elegant photos – have yet to give a name to their new arrival.
The brunette presenter is currently on maternity leave from her evening news bulletin job, but will be returning to front the show later next year. She left the BBC to take the £1 million-a-year position in February.