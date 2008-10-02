The 20-year-old royal, her boyfriend Dave Clark and sister Princess Eugenie were among VIP guests at the birthday party for Kate Moss' stylist James Brown (in black)
Also on the gust list was Welsh actor Rhys Ifans, who flashed his jacket lining at photographers - revealing a pink satin lining and equally eye-catching printed expletive
For most students a Wednesday night outing is likely to focus around a bevy at the student union bar. Princess Beatrice - who embarked upon a course of study at London's Goldsmith's College just over a week ago - leads a social life with considerably more va va voom, however. The flame-haired royal and her sister, Princess Eugenie, mingled with dozens of British stars at a glitzy Mayfair party this week.
Joining the Duchess of York's daughters at the birthday bash for Kate Moss' stylist James Brown were rock siblings Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly Stewart, and of course, Kate herself. The Croydon-born covergirl - who was showing off a voluminous 'do - spent time catching up with Ronnie Wood's estranged wife Jo.
Also there to dance the night away was Sienna Miller's former flame Rhys Ifans. The Notting Hill actor caused a stir as he arrived by flashing the salmon pink lining of his jacket - which included an expletive printed in large letters - at waiting photographers.