hellomagazine.com readers vote Posh's new 'do her best yet



From tousled brunette to blonde California girl, Victoria Beckham has debuted countless trend-setting hairstyles over the years. According to hellomagazine.com readers, though, her current 'do is definitely the best.



In an online poll to discover which Posh look you rated highest, the former Spice Girl's Audrey Hepburn-style crop took top spot by garnering 32 per cent of votes. The elfin cut, which she unveiled at New York Fashion week last month, has been praised by style experts as her most flattering and elegant yet, and the majority of online readers clearly agreed.



It wasn't the only one of her hairstyles to find favour though. Trailing just behind with 27 per cent of the votes was Victoria's hallmark bob. Dubbed the 'pob', it was emulated by women around the world, including Victoria's star pals Katie Holmes and Eva Longoria.



Also popular was the mum-of-three's flirtation with long, voluminous locks - achieved with hair extensions - which got just under a quarter of the total votes. While the platinum blonde cut she adopted to mark her family's relocation to LA came in fourth.



Finding less favour were the long bob she wore at the height of her Spice Girl days, which came in seventh, her blonde highlighted phase and a gelled short, spiky look, again from early in her career.