This week's issue of the magazine contains a revealing interview with Danielle Bux plus fabulous photos of Adrien Brody and Elsa Pataky's upstate New York estate
Adrien and Spanish love Elsa share their 'dream castle' with HELLO!

7 OCTOBER 2008
When Adrien Brody bought his first home, a stunning 19th-century estate surrounded by forest in upstate New York, he surprised girlfriend Elsa Pataky by blindfolding her before unveiling it to her on her birthday.

"When I saw the castle, I asked Adrien, 'Is this ours?' the Spanish beauty reveals exclusively in this week's HELLO! magazine. "He said, "Yes – welcome home."

In a special 35-page report in issue 1042 Adrien and Elsa open the doors of the romantic haven, sharing fabulous images of themselves in the striking, stone built 'castle' plus an exclusive interview - in which they talk about the love they share.

Also in this week's mag, Danielle Bux, Gary Lineker's model fiancée, reveals all about the footballer-turned-TV presenter's romantic proposal and the special bond they share. Plus celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and fiancée Michelle introduce their beautiful baby boy, Jean Frank Patrick Kennedy Novelli.

