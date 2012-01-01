Tattoo gallery

Tattoos have always been popular among celebrities, and this year a raft of famous faces have been taking the plunge and getting themselves a little permanent body art. In the same week 18-year-old Pixie Geldof paid a tribute to her mum, Paula Yates, by having the late TV presenter's signature inked onto the inside of her left wrist, Angelina Jolie, revealed the latest additions to her already extensive collection. The actress has had the co-ordinates of Nice, where her and Brad's twins Knox and Vivienne were born in July, etched onto her upper left arm below the longitude and latitude co-ordinates for the birthplaces of her other children